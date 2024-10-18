Travis Etienne Injury: Deemed game-time decision

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Etienne (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Etienne was deemed week-to-week Monday morning and has since turned in back-to-back limited practices. It wouldn't be surprising if Etienne is officially listed as limited again Friday and ultimately carries a 'questionable' designation into the weekend, as official confirmation on his status may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 9:30 a.m ET kickoff. Tank Bigsby will be the favorite to start versus New England if Etienne is unable to go, while D'Ernest Johnson will figure to handle the majority of pass-catching work.