Travis Etienne Injury: Limited in practice

Etienne (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

The same goes for Tank Bigsby, who suffered his shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to Cleveland and was limited to special teams for the rest of the game. Bigsby then played Weeks 3 and 4, taking on a bigger role this past Sunday after Etienne suffered a shoulder injury of his own early in the first quarter against Houston. Etienne returned later in the first half and ended up leading the Jacksonville running backs in snap share (52 percent) and carries (11), but Bigsby made the most of his seven carries with 90 rushing yards, including a 58-yard run in the second half. Etienne's limited practice participation to start the week tentatively puts both running backs on track to play this Sunday against the Colts.