Travis Etienne Injury: Limited in practice again

Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Etienne was a limited practice participant throughout the past two weeks and ended up missing both games, but there seems to be more optimism this time around, with coach Doug Pederson saying Wednesday that he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing this Sunday at Philadelphia. Fellow running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) was also a limited practice participant Wednesday, listed with a new injury that he likely picked up during the Week 8 loss to Green Bay. It's unclear how backfield work will be divided once both players are healthy; Bigsby has done well in the lead runner, but Pederson has said multiple times he still views Etienne as the starter