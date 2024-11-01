Travis Etienne Injury: Questionable along with Bigsby

Etienne (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Etienne and Tank Bigsby (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Etienne will likely be a game-time decision, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL Radio. If both running backs suit up, they would likely cut into each other's fantasy value while forming a timeshare, but this fluid situation will bear monitoring as inactives are announced approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.