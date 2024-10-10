Travis Etienne Injury: Remains limited in practice

Etienne (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Etienne was a limited participant all last week and now again for the first two practices of Week 6. He ended up aggravating his shoulder injury during Sunday's 37-34 win over Indianapolis and took just 17 percent of snaps in the second half (down from 58 percent pre-halftime). Tank Bigsby took advantage with 128 total yards and two impressive TDs, leading to speculation he could take over the featured role (or at least force a near-even split with Etienne). Jaguars coach Doug Pederson doesn't necessarily agree, saying, "Travis is our guy. Tank had a good game. That's just the way games go," per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. Etienne appears on track for another start this Sunday against the Bears in London, but it won't be surprising if he cedes a significant portion of the backfield snaps/touches to Bigsby again.