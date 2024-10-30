Travis Etienne Injury: Trending in right direction

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he "feels good" about Etienne's (hamstring) chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Etienne has missed two straight games but appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Jaguars' Week 9 contest. The running back hasn't managed anything more than limited participation in practice since injuring his hamstring Week 6, so he may have to take a step forward in terms of activity during the Jaguars' sessions Wednesday through Friday to boost his odds of being available this weekend. If Etienne is cleared to play Sunday, the extent of his role is somewhat muddled, as Tank Bigsby has thrived as the Jaguars' lead runner over the past two games and may have earned himself a larger share of the backfield duties moving forward.