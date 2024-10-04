Travis Etienne News: Cleared to play, as is Bigsby

Etienne (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging three limited practices, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Etienne did enough to stave off an injury designation Friday, despite failing to reach full practice participation at any point during the week. Tank Bigsby (shoulder) followed the same practice regimen and also has been cleared to play. Bigsby rushed for 90 yards on just seven carries in the 24-20 Week 4 loss to Houston, while Etienne spent a chunk of the first half on the sideline due to his shoulder injury. Etienne figures to get the bulk of the rushing workload Sunday, but Bigsby's efficiency coupled with both players' shoulder injuries add some uncertainty to Jacksonville's backfield situation.