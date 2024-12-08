Travis Etienne News: Loses work as rusher

Etienne rushed the ball four times for 20 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans. He added four receptions on four targets for 50 yards.

Etienne saw his rushing role diminish significantly in Tank Bigsby's second game back from an ankle injury, and he was out-touched 19-8. That will make Etienne tough to trust moving forward for fantasy purposes, though he did show promise as a receiver. He finished third on the team with four targets and second in yardage -- highlighted by a 21-yard catch and run late in the first quarter.