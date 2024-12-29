Travis Etienne News: Racks up 75 yards

Etienne rushed the ball 14 times for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans. He added one reception on two targets for 26 yards.

Etienne's role continues to fluctuate every week, and he recorded a season-high 15 rushing attempts in Sunday's win. That was enough to lead the backfield, as Tank Bigsby was limited to 11 total touches. As has been the case for most of the campaign, Etienne's efficiency on the ground left plenty to be desired, though he did manage long gains of 15 and 11 yards. He also had an impressive 26-yard reception that required him to weave through multiple defenders. Though Etienne's usage is frustrating to predict, he has at least 70 yards from scrimmage in three of his last five games.