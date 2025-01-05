Fantasy Football
Travis Etienne News: Splits workload to wrap up season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Etienne carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards and caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts.

The third-year back split the backfield workload nearly equally with Tank Bigsby, who turned 15 touches into 42 yards, but the latter also added a one-yard TD plunge to his ledger. Etienne saw a steep drop in his production in 2024 -- after topping 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, he managed only 558 yards on 150 totes for a 3.7 YPC, while scoring a career-low two touchdowns. Etienne offers more as a receiver however, catching 39 of 52 targets for 254 yards this season, and the duo will likely remain in a timeshare to begin 2025.

