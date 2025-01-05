Travis Etienne News: Splits workload to wrap up season

Etienne carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards and caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Colts.

The third-year back split the backfield workload nearly equally with Tank Bigsby, who turned 15 touches into 42 yards, but the latter also added a one-yard TD plunge to his ledger. Etienne saw a steep drop in his production in 2024 -- after topping 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, he managed only 558 yards on 150 totes for a 3.7 YPC, while scoring a career-low two touchdowns. Etienne offers more as a receiver however, catching 39 of 52 targets for 254 yards this season, and the duo will likely remain in a timeshare to begin 2025.