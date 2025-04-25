Fantasy Football
Tre Harris News: Snagged by Chargers in second round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:29pm

The Chargers selected Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

Harris (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was extremely productive for Mississippi the last two years, turning 172 targets into 114 receptions for 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns (66.3 percent catch rate, 11.7 yards per target) over 20 games. Harris was productive for Louisiana Tech before that, too, so his success doesn't seem entirely due to the Mississippi scheme. With that said, the Mississippi offense did tee up Harris for big-play opportunities, letting Harris gain big yardage after the catch on screens while wiling his way to big plays downfield in a very spread-out offense. Harris' NFL Combine performance was disappointing (4.54-second 40) and the Rebels' scheme makes it difficult to fully assess his numbers, but players who produce like Harris generally carve out a role at the next level. Harris will likely compete with Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams for targets from Justin Herbert behind unquestioned No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey.

Tre Harris
Los Angeles Chargers
