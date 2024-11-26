Tre Tucker Injury: Dealing with hip injury

Tucker was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough due to a hip issue, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Tucker hurt his hip, as he logged 84 percent of Las Vegas' offensive snaps Sunday against Denver and tied a season high with seven catches while tallying 82 receiving yards. Whether Tucker is in danger of missing Friday's Week 13 contest against the Chiefs could become clearer when the Raiders hold their first non-walkthrough practice of the week Wednesday. If Tucker does end up being sidelined, DJ Turner could move up to the role of No. 2 receiver.