Tre Tucker News: Eight targets in Week 7 loss

Tucker caught three of eight targets for 36 yards and added an 11-yard rush in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Tucker finished second on the team in targets and receiving yards, though Brock Bowers easily led the team with 14 and 93, respectively. Davante Adams is a Jet now and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) sat out a second consecutive game, leaving Tucker as the top available option in Vegas' underwhelming wide receiver room. Aidan O'Connell (thumb) exited in the first half, so it remains to be seen whether Tucker will have O'Connell or Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball in Week 8 against the Chiefs.