Tre Tucker News: Expected to start in Week 4

Tucker is expected to take on a starting role in Sunday's game against the Browns after Davante Adams (hamstring) was ruled out, Levi Damien of USA Today reports.

Tucker is coming off a big game last week against Carolina in which he logged a 7-96-1 line on nine targets with the Raiders chasing points all afternoon. The second-year wideout now will have a chance to build on that performance as the likely No. 1 downfield option on the outside with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers working the middle of the field. Tucker has shown his ceiling, but he also has a scary-low floor for fantasy purposes.