Tre Tucker News: Just two catches in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Tucker caught two of five targets for 18 yards and he rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Tucker has now drawn at least five targets in three consecutive games, but his 2-18-0 receiving line Sunday certainly was disappointing with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined, while Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers combined for 14 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Nonetheless, Tucker's rest-of-season outlook surely improves if the trade rumors surrounding Adams ultimately result in the 31-year-old's departure from this Raiders offense.

