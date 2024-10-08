Tre Tucker News: Just two catches in Sunday's loss

Tucker caught two of five targets for 18 yards and he rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Tucker has now drawn at least five targets in three consecutive games, but his 2-18-0 receiving line Sunday certainly was disappointing with Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined, while Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers combined for 14 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. Nonetheless, Tucker's rest-of-season outlook surely improves if the trade rumors surrounding Adams ultimately result in the 31-year-old's departure from this Raiders offense.