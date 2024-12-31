Tre Tucker News: Makes 18-yard TD reception in win

Tucker caught two of eight targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints. He also rushed once for five yards and returned two punts for 28 yards.

Tucker made up for a measly 25 percent catch rate on eight targets with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, but he's now caught just two passes or less in five consecutive games. It won't get any easier for Tucker in Week 18 against a stout Chargers defense that figures to play its starters throughout the contest, especially if the Bengals beat the Steelers on Saturday.