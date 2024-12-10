Fantasy Football
Tre Tucker headshot

Tre Tucker News: Two catches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Tucker caught two of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Tucker was one of four Raiders pass catchers to earn at least five targets Sunday, but he was by far the least productive with his looks, producing only seven yards on two receptions. The speedster remains a boom-or-bust option in Week 15 against a Falcons secondary that just allowed Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to combine for a 15-265-5 receiving line on 19 targets, though Tucker may be catching passes from quarterback Desmond Ridder after Aidan O'Connell suffered a bone bruise to his left leg Sunday.

Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
