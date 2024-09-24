Trent Brown Injury: Needs season-ending surgery

Brown will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon suffered in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown is expected to make a full recovery from surgery and return to action for the start of the 2025 campaign. With Brown headed for injured reserve, the Bengals to turn to their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Amarius Mims, at right tackle. Brown signed with the Bengals in the spring on a one-year contract to serve as a predecessor to Mims, but the veteran may be in search of a new home in 2025 once he's fully healthy.