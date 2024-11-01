Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Diggs underwent rehab on his calf Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jerry Jones told reporters earlier Friday that Diggs hasn't practiced this week due to a partial tear in his calf, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. However, McCarthy's comments suggest that Diggs still has a chance to suit suit up in Week 9. If Diggs is unable to play Sunday, expect Caelen Carson and Andrew Booth to see increased work in the Cowboys' secondary.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
