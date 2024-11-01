Trevon Diggs Injury: Game-time decision

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Diggs underwent rehab on his calf Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jerry Jones told reporters earlier Friday that Diggs hasn't practiced this week due to a partial tear in his calf, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. However, McCarthy's comments suggest that Diggs still has a chance to suit suit up in Week 9. If Diggs is unable to play Sunday, expect Caelen Carson and Andrew Booth to see increased work in the Cowboys' secondary.