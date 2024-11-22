Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 2:33pm

Diggs (groin/knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Diggs popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday with groin and knee issues, logging two consecutive limited sessions to end Dallas' week of practice. If he's able to suit up in Week 12, he'll start opposite DaRon Bland for the first time in 2024. However, if Diggs is sidelined Sunday for the first time this season, Caelen Carson will likely start in his place opposite Bland.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
