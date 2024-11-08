Trevor Lawrence Injury: Trending toward not playing

Speaking with the media Friday, coach Doug Pederson confirmed Lawrence (shoulder) is trending toward not playing Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pederson said Mac Jones will start if Lawrence is indeed ruled out. The team also signed C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad earlier in the week to serve as the likely backup. Pederson wouldn't speculate on possible surgery for Lawrence or a trip to injured reserve, but things could be trending that direction if Jacksonville's season continues to circle the drain.