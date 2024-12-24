Trey Benson Injury: Opens week with limited practice

Benson (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports. ""We'll see how they go, but that's obviously why I didn't rule them out," head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Benson and fellow running back James Conner (knee), who was also listed as a limited participant. "They both have a chance to play [Saturday versus the Rams]."

Conner exited this past Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers with the knee injury, while Benson sat out the contest entirely due to the ankle injury he sustained a week earlier in the Cardinals' win over the Patriots. The two backs seem to be in similar spots in their respective recoveries from the injury, but both may need to upgrade to full participation in practices Wednesday and/or Thursday to avoid taking a designation into Saturday. If neither Conner nor Benson is able to gain clearance for the Week 17 contest, Gannon said that Michael Carter "would get a lot of carries," per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.