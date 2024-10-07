Trey Benson News: Active but no snaps in Week 5

Benson was active but didn't play in Sunday's 24-23 victory in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, James Conner continued to dominate the Cardinals backfield to the tune of a 79 percent snap share and 21 touches, and Emari Demercado earned 22 percent of snaps and just one touch (a catch for no yards). Benson has had two outings this season with significant touches -- 12 in Week 2, nine in Week 4 -- but in the most recent one, all but one of the nine occurred in garbage time of a blowout loss to the Commanders. Benson thus is firmly behind Conner and Demercado among Arizona's running backs.