Trey Benson News: Significant usage in garbage time

Benson tallied nine carries for 50 yards and one fumble, which was recovered by the Cardinals, during Sunday's 42-14 loss to the Commanders.

Prior to the fourth quarter, Benson's sole touch was a six-yard run early in the second quarter. The rookie third-round pick then garnered eight consecutive rushes in the fourth quarter to close out what was a lopsided defeat. Considering almost all of his production happened in garbage time, Benson has yet to supplant Emari Demercado as the preferred option to spell Arizona's top backfield option James Conner.