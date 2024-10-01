Trey Palmer Injury: Listed as DNP again

Palmer (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palmer is highly unlikely to play in Thursday's game at Atlanta, having entered the concussion protocol during Sunday's win over the Eagles. He was filling in for Jalen McMillan (hamstring) as the No. 3 receiver, a role that then fell to Sterling Shepard. With McMillan also listed as a non-participant so far this week, Shepard may again join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as a regular presence in three-wide formations.