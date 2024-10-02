Trey Palmer Injury: Out for Thursday night

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Palmer (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Palmer entered the NFL's concussion protocol during Sunday's win over the Eagles, so he never seemed to be a likely candidate to gain full clearance on a short week. With Jalen McMillan (hamstring) also ruled out for Thursday, Tampa Bay could have to rely heavily on veteran wideout Sterling Shepard and Kameron Johnson to pick up slack behind starters Mike Evans (knee/calf) and Chris Godwin. Palmer and McMillan will both work to return to full health in time to take on the Saints in Week 6.