Trey Palmer Injury: Still not practicing

Palmer (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Palmer has yet to mix into drills since suffering a concussion Week 4 against the Eagles. With no visible progress through the protocol for head injuries, he may be in danger of missing a second game in a row Sunday at New Orleans, but he'll have two more sessions this week to attempt to get on a path to suiting up. Fellow WRs Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Kameron Johnson (ankle) were limited Wednesday, giving them far better odds to be available this weekend behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.