Trey Palmer News: Active in Week 7

Palmer (concussion) is active for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Palmer has suffered and recovered from two concussions over the last two months, missing Weeks 5 and 6 in the process. Even before his most recent absence, though, he gathered in only four of six targets for 45 yards and one touchdown in four appearances this season. Working in a receiving corps with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin doesn't leave much in terms of passes from QB Baker Mayfield for others, but Palmer at least will be back in action Monday, vying with Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard for looks behind the top duo.