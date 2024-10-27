Trey Palmer News: Should see more opportunity Sunday

Palmer is in line for an increased role in the Buccaneers' passing attack beginning with Sunday's divisional matchup against the Falcons due to the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans is expected to be sidelined through Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye while Godwin has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, meaning Palmer should be in for a multi-week boost in snaps and targets. The second-year wideout does have a solid amount of experience despite his relatively brief NFL tenure, having played in all 17 regular-season games and two postseason games as a rookie in 2023 and also appearing in five games thus far this season. Palmer has a modest 5-61-1 receiving line on nine targets in 2024, but he'll be poised for an immediate increase in opportunity while working as the projected No. 2 receiver alongside Jalen McMillan during Evans' absence.