Troy Franklin News: Finds end zone in loss

Franklin caught two of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers. He added one rush for five yards.

Franklin's trip to the end zone was the first of his young career while the rookie saw a major uptick in his usage in Week 6. The wideout played 65 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday after averaging a roughly 22 percent snap share in his first four games. Franklin is a talented wideout who should continue to develop within the Broncos' passing attack, especially with an existing connection with his college quarterback Bo Nix at the helm in Denver. The 21-year-old will look to build off his solid performance against the Chargers when the Broncos visit the Saints in Week 7.