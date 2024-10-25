Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Expected to clear protocol Friday

Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa, who remains on IR for the time being, turned in a full practice session Thursday, indicating that he's progressed to the fifth and final stage of the concussion protocol. The Dolphins now expected Tagovailoa to gain clearance from an independent neurological consultant Friday, which will make the franchise quarterback eligible to be activated from IR and start Sunday's home matchup against the Cardinals. Top wideouts Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) were both limited in Thursday's practice, but if both they and Tagovailoa are able to suit up versus Arizona, it will represent a tremendous boost for Miami's offense.