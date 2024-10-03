Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Free of concussion symptoms

Tagovailoa (concussion) has been "symptom free" and has met with neurologists, and at this stage, the quarterback hasn't received any feedback that has dissuaded him from continuing his playing career, Adam Schefter reported Monday on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" program.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his fourth documented concussion in five years back on Sept. 12, when he collided with the Bills' Damar Hamlin while rushing for a first down. Despite Tagovailoa's troubling history with concussions, he thus far seems to be making good progress in his recovery. After being placed on injured reserve following the Week 2 loss to Buffalo, Tagovailoa won't be eligible to return to the Dolphins' active roster until the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals. Tagovailoa seems like he could be a realistic option to return to option for that game, provided he doesn't take a turn for the worse in his recovery along with the Dolphins being comfortable having him play again.