Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Listed as questionable, on track to play

Though Tagovailoa (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the QB is in line to play in the contest, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa -- who has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol -- remains on IR for the time being, but once he's officially activated by the Dolphins ahead of Saturday afternoon's deadline to do so, it's possible that his current questionable designation will be lifted. In any case, Tagovailoa is poised to return to action this weekend, and at this stage there's more uncertainty surrounding who is slated to back him up Sunday.