Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Meeting with neurologists this week

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Tagovailoa (concussion) will meet with outside neurologists this week, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel said "the plan hasn't changed" with Tagovailoa, which implies that the quarterback remains without a clear timeline to return from injured reserve. As a result of his placement on IR last week, the earliest possible date for the quarterback's return to game action is Oct. 27 versus the Cardinals. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, but meeting with specialists this week will allow the quarterback to make the most informed decision about his playing future. Meanwhile, with Week 3 fill-in starter Skylar Thompson (ribs) considered day-to-day, Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle could also be in contention to see playing time Week 4 versus the Titans.