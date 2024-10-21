Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Practice window will open Wednesday

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa (concussion) will practice Wednesday in preparation to potentially play Week 8 versus the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa will need to both come off IR and fully clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to be eligible to play Sunday versus Arizona, but it sounds like barring any unexpected setbacks at practice, the franchise quarterback is trending toward a Week 8 return. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 12 after suffering a fourth documented concussion in five years, and missed his fourth and final requisite game while sitting out Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, a contest in which interim starter Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was forced out due to injury. The Dolphins' offense has ranked last in points per game since Tagovailoa's injury, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle having combined for just two catches and 19 yards on four targets in Week 7. His return to the lineup should spark some much-needed life into the production of Miami's skill-position players.