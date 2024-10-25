Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Tagovailoa (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa suffered his fourth concussion in the last five years back on Thursday, Sept. 12, which forced some tough questions about his future in football. He eventually spent time on injured reserve, and while he reportedly was free of concussion symptoms as of Oct. 3, the Dolphins didn't designate him for return from IR until this Wednesday, and he officially didn't clear the protocol for head injuries until Friday, per Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa ended the week with back-to-back full practices, but in order to have a chance to play Sunday, the team will need to activate him before Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. With Tyler Huntley's (shoulder) placement on IR on Friday, the options to be Miami's backup QB this weekend are Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle or practice-squad member C.J. Beathard, assuming Tagovailoa starts, as expected.