Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Returns to practice

Tagovailoa (concussion) is practicing Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, the Dolphins have officially designated Tagovailoa for return from injured reserve, though it's unclear if he'll be listed as a full or limited practice participant in his first on-field work since he exited a Week 2 loss to the Bills with the concussion. Even if Tagovailoa upgrades to full participation in practice by week's end, he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting the five-step concussion protocol and playing in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relays that at this stage, the Dolphins expected Tagovailoa to clear the protocol within the next few days.