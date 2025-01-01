Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Trending toward missing Week 18 start

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the Dolphins are preparing as though Tyler Huntley will start Sunday's game against the Jets rather than Tagovailoa (hip), Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and while a decision on the Dolphins' Week 18 starting quarterback isn't final, Huntley looks to be trending toward directing the Miami offense for a second straight game. The 8-8 Dolphins are one of the few teams around the league with something on the line in Week 18, as they need a win plus a Broncos loss to the Chiefs on Sunday in order to clinch their spot in the postseason.