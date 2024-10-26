Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Trending toward playing

Tagovailoa (concussion) was activated off injured reserve Saturday ahead Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The quarterback is still listed as questionable, but he's expected to play.

The Dolphins didn't remove Tagovailoa's injury designation, but head coach Mike McDaniel already suggested Friday the Pro Bowl quarterback would play. The 26-year-old said he's been symptom-free since Sept. 13, so it's fair to assume the Dolphins offense will effectively return to one of most formidable in the league with Tagovailoa now back.