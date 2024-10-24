Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Turns in full practice Thursday

Tagovailoa (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion Sept. 12. He was eased back in as a limited participant to begin the week, but his ability to take every rep Thursday indicates another step forward in the recovery process as he looks to clear the five-step concussion protocol. With another full practice Friday, Tagovailoa will put himself in good position to start Sunday against the Cardinals, but he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before he exits the protocol and before Miami formally reinstates him from injured reserve.