Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Will get less practice reps than Huntley

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel stated Monday that Tyler Huntley will get more practice reps than Tagovailoa (hip) this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tagovailoa missed Sunday's Week 17 win over the Browns due to a hip issue, and he appears more likely than not to sit out Sunday's Week 18 battle against the Jets as well. McDaniel mentioned Monday that the team is in a "gray area" with Tagovailoa moving forward because the star QB's "body did not cooperate" leading up to the Week 17 contest. The Dolphins need a win against the Jets on Sunday in order to have a chance of making the postseason.