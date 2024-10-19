Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Will practice, eyeing Week 8 return

Tagovailoa (concussion) will practice next week and is aiming to be available Week 8 against the Cardinals, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy managers should take this one step at a time. It's encouraging that Tagovailoa will participate in practice next week, and it seems to echo the rumors following the Pro Bowler's traumatic injury that he'd return shortly after the mandated four-week timeframe. The Dolphins will need to activate Tagovailoa off injured reserve in order for him to be eligible to play in Week 8, so expect more information to emerge in the coming days regarding his playing status.