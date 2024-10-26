Tua Tagovailoa News: Officially cleared for Week 8

The Dolphins activated Tagovailoa (concussion) from injured reserve Saturday and cleared his injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Though Tagovailoa was listed as questionable following Friday's practice, head coach Mike McDaniel had effectively confirmed that the star quarterback would start in his return from a four-game absence, per Louis-Jacques. The return of Tagovailoa should help reignite an offense that has the potential to be one of the most explosive and potent in the league but currently ranks last in the NFL with an average of 11.7 points per game.