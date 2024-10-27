Tua Tagovailoa News: Throws for 234 in return

Tagovailoa (concussion) completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals. He fumbled three times but didn't lose a fumble.

Tagovailoa showed no signs of early rust in his first action since Week 2, as he completed 11 of his first 12 passes to help the Dolphins take a 10-0 lead. He cooled off for the rest of the first half before throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to De'Von Achane in the third quarter, but Tagovailoa fumbled a snap out of the back of the end zone for a safety on the next possession to ignite an 18-7 Cardinals run to close out the game. Most importantly, Tagovailoa made it through unscathed after having been on IR since Week 2 against the Bills due to his latest concussion. Up next for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is a Week 9 rematch in Buffalo.