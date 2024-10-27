Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa News: Throws for 234 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Tagovailoa (concussion) completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals. He fumbled three times but didn't lose a fumble.

Tagovailoa showed no signs of early rust in his first action since Week 2, as he completed 11 of his first 12 passes to help the Dolphins take a 10-0 lead. He cooled off for the rest of the first half before throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to De'Von Achane in the third quarter, but Tagovailoa fumbled a snap out of the back of the end zone for a safety on the next possession to ignite an 18-7 Cardinals run to close out the game. Most importantly, Tagovailoa made it through unscathed after having been on IR since Week 2 against the Bills due to his latest concussion. Up next for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins is a Week 9 rematch in Buffalo.

