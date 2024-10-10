Tucker Kraft Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Kraft was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Luke Musgrave "more than likely" was destined for an IR stint, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Upon the release of their second Week 6 practice report, though, Kraft was a midweek addition with a health concern of his own. As a result, Friday's report likely will be key for Kraft's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.