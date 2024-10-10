Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tucker Kraft headshot

Tucker Kraft Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 2:41pm

Kraft was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Luke Musgrave "more than likely" was destined for an IR stint, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Upon the release of their second Week 6 practice report, though, Kraft was a midweek addition with a health concern of his own. As a result, Friday's report likely will be key for Kraft's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News