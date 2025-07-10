Menu
SXM: Nick's Tight End Strategy

Nick Whalen provides his Tight End Strategy for upcoming drafts. Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft and a discounted Jake Ferguson are all late-round options.
Updated on July 10, 2025 11:15AM EST
Video Shorts

SiriusXM Host and RotoWire Editor Nick Whalen provides his Tight End Strategy for upcoming 2025 Fantasy Football drafts. Nick sees some position scarcity that might require an early pick or a "wait a long time" approach. Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft and a discounted Jake Ferguson are all late-round options. Watch for all of Nick's TE advice. (Segment recorded July 1, 2025)

Baseball
