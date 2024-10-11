Tucker Kraft Injury: Expected to play

Coach Matt LaFleur expects Kraft (groin) to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Paul Bretl of ESPN La Crosse reports.

Kraft was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, right around the same time LaFleur told reporters that TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) likely would be placed on injured reserve. Kraft had already pulled ahead of Musgrave and then put up big fantasy scores both of the past two weeks, and it seems the groin injury won't stop Kraft from making another start this Sunday against Arizona.