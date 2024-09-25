Tucker Kraft Injury: Limited to start week

Kraft (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Like he was last week, Kraft is working with a red non-contact jersey in practice this week due to a shoulder issue, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Kraft handled a 67 percent snap share this past Sunday at Tennessee, and he finished a third straight game to begin the campaign with exactly two catches. Assuming he emerges with no designation upon the release of Friday's injury report, he'll again be in line to earn a majority share of Green Bay's TE reps Sunday against the Vikings.