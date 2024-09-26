Tucker Kraft Injury: Stays limited in practice

Kraft (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Kraft briefly exited last week's win over the Titans on account of the shoulder issue that had bothered him heading into the game, but his ability to open Week 4 prep with a pair of limited practices rather than sitting out either or both sessions entirely suggests he's trending toward being available this Sunday versus the Vikings. In order to avoid carrying a designation into the weekend, however, Kraft may need to upgrade to full participation during Friday's practice. Kraft has outpaced fellow tight end Luke Musgrave (quadricep) in playing time in each of Green Bay's first three games, logging at least two-thirds of the snaps on offense while turning in a collective 6-77-0 receiving line on eight targets.