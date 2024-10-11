Tucker Kraft News: Cleared to play

Kraft (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Paul Bretl of ESPN La Crosse reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur made it clear earlier Friday that there isn't much concern, even though Kraft was added to the injury report mid-week. Kraft was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but he should get plenty of work this Sunday, especially with No. 2 tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) being placed on injured reserve. Kraft caught 10 of 14 targets for 141 yards and three TDs over the past two games, topping 80 percent snap share in both contests.